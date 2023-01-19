A visitation will be held for Marjorie A. Coffman, 93, of North Bend, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3355 Virginia Avenue in North Bend. A reception will take place at the church after the service, followed by a Dedication of the Grave at 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Online Poll

How often do you take a walk along our local ocean beach?

You voted:


The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments