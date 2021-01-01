Clarence E. Smith, 82, of North Bend died December 27, 2020 in North Bend. Services will be announced and held at a later date under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Allen “Gator” R. Fields, 57, of Coos Bay died December 23, 2020 in Orick, CA. Services will be announced and held at a later date under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jennifer O. Elbert-Brown, 65, of Coos Bay died December 26, 2020 in Coos Bay. Family services will be held. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Eddie E. Hall, 77, of Coos Bay, passed away December 22, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Catherine C. Talbert, 95, of Coos Bay, formerly of Simi Valley, California, passed away on December 27, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Helen B. Roberts, 96, of Coos Bay, passed away on December 26, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Bernard Lee Hofman, 82, of Lakeside, passed away on December 26, 2020 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Richard Price, 66, of Coos Bay died December 28, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Lena M. Navarro, 50, of Coos Bay died December 14, 2020 in Coos Bay. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date. Burial has been held at Lakeside Cemetery under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
