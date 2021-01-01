Coquille, OR (97420)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.