Alburt Paull, 73, of Coos Bay passed away on December 19, 2020.

Victor Claude Damaske, 89, of Lakeside, passed away January 12, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Jeannine Brock, 62, of Lakeside, passed away January 12, 2021 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Stephen D. Miller, 52, of Lakeside died January 13, 2021 in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Connie Rae McUne, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away January 3, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Charles E. “Chuck” Robbins, 80 of Coos Bay, passed away January 4, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Sanford James Haines, 78, of Reedsport, passed away January 7, 2021 in Reedsport, Oregon.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Dorothy G. Flint, 91, of Coos Bay, passed away January 9, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Charles A. Roof, 75, of Bandon, passed away January 10, 2021 in Bandon.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Ernest “Eric” Coder, 44, of Coquille, passed away January 13, 2021 in Coquille.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Margaret Rose Karlin, 86, of Bandon, died January 14, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Rella L. Johnson, 72, of Halsey and Coos Bay died January 11, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

