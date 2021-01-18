Alburt Paull, 73, of Coos Bay passed away on December 19, 2020.
Victor Claude Damaske, 89, of Lakeside, passed away January 12, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jeannine Brock, 62, of Lakeside, passed away January 12, 2021 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Stephen D. Miller, 52, of Lakeside died January 13, 2021 in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Connie Rae McUne, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away January 3, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Charles E. “Chuck” Robbins, 80 of Coos Bay, passed away January 4, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Sanford James Haines, 78, of Reedsport, passed away January 7, 2021 in Reedsport, Oregon. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Dorothy G. Flint, 91, of Coos Bay, passed away January 9, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Charles A. Roof, 75, of Bandon, passed away January 10, 2021 in Bandon. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Ernest “Eric” Coder, 44, of Coquille, passed away January 13, 2021 in Coquille. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Margaret Rose Karlin, 86, of Bandon, died January 14, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Rella L. Johnson, 72, of Halsey and Coos Bay died January 11, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In