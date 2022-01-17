Kristin N. Mason, 35, of Coos Bay died December 28, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.   www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Howard "Bruce" B. Dierks, 73, of North Bend, passed away on January 9, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Helen I. Bybee, 70, of Coos Bay died January 9, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.   www.coosbayareafunerals.com

James E. Collatt, 68, of Coos Bay died January 10, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.   www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Are you keeping your New Year's resolution?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Email Newsletters

Load comments