Celebration of Life and potluck for Randy George, affectionately known as "Handy Randy", 65, of Coquille, will be held at the Coquille Broiler, 2 N Central, on Sunday, January 22 beginning at 1:00PM.  Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846

