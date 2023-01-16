Celebration of Life and potluck for Randy George, affectionately known as "Handy Randy", 65, of Coquille, will be held at the Coquille Broiler, 2 N Central, on Sunday, January 22 beginning at 1:00PM. Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
