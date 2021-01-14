Ernest D. Warren, 74, of Bandon, died January 8, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Richard DuWayne Neuharth, 60, of Coos Bay, passed away January 10, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel,541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Billy B. Gose, 67, of North Bend, passed away on January 9, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Gilbert Atencio, 90, of Coos Bay, passed away on January 3, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Kassandra Gerard, 54, of Coos Bay, died January 8, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Coquille
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In