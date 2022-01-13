A memorial mass will be held for Kathleen A. Willett, 69, of North Bend, on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
