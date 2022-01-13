Michael J. Crabtree, 84, of North Bend, passed away on January 7, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Brenda M. Latimer, 44, of Coos Bay, passed away on January 4, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Robert Lee Hanlin, 94, of North Bend, passed away January 4, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Audrey Frances Moore, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away January 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Joan Elenor Hand, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away January 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
George H. Bessey, 83, of Coos Bay died January 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay with inurnment a Roseburg National Cemetery under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Roxann K. Magnuson, 84, of Coos Bay, passed away on January 9, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jesus G. Guirado, 90, of Coos Bay, passed away on January 7, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Brian Wilson, 63, of Bandon, died January 10, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Melvin Lester Olson, age 79, of Coos Bay passed away January 4, 2022, in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Nicholas “Nick” Furman, 68, of Coos Bay, passed away January 6, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
