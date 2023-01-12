Joseph A. Dunn, 45, of Coos Bay died January 5, 2023 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Kurt Andersen, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away January 5, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Joe L. Sinko, 87, of Bandon, died January 7, 2023 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Robert J. LeMasson, 91, of North Bend died  December 31, 2023 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Richard A. Ziegler, 70, of Coos Bay died January 6, 2023 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

