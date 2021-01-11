Janet L. Bettelyoun, 54, of Coos Bay died January 6, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Deis A. Clark, 49, of Coos Bay died January 4, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Florence S. Kellum, 93, of Coos Bay, passed away January 7, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Violet E. Crowder-Johnson, 92, of Coos Bay, passed away on January 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440
Eduardo Mendoza Arias, 39, of Coos Bay died January 6, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
