Memorial services for Robert W. Johnson, 91, will be held January 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM, at Bay Area Bible Baptist Church, 2590 14th St, North Bend, OR 97459.
The World's Latest E-Edition
Trending Now
Articles
- First month of Dungeness crab season surpasses all of last year
- Increased SNAP benefits to continue
- Two men die when vehicle drives into river
- Coos Art Museum hires new executive director
- Murphy appointed as county clerk
- Dozens open the new year with frigid polar plunge
- Deadly Rabbit Disease: Hunters, others urged to take precautions
- Severe weather causes chaos throughout Coos County
- Hope joins Coast Community Health
- The World's E-edition for 1-7-22
The World's Latest E-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- First month of Dungeness crab season surpasses all of last year
- Increased SNAP benefits to continue
- Two men die when vehicle drives into river
- Coos Art Museum hires new executive director
- Murphy appointed as county clerk
- Dozens open the new year with frigid polar plunge
- Deadly Rabbit Disease: Hunters, others urged to take precautions
- Severe weather causes chaos throughout Coos County
- Hope joins Coast Community Health
- The World's E-edition for 1-7-22
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In