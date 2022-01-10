Carol L. Byrd, 73, of Coos Bay died January 5, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.  www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Nancy L. Girt, 70 of Coos Bay died December 26, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

What are you doing to keep safe from COVID-19 and all of its variants?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments