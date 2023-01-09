A cryptside service for Edward James Landay Jr., 81, of North Bend, will be held at 2 pm, Friday, January 13, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum, 63060 Millington Frontage Rd. in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
A celebration of life for Loretta Brammer, 39, of Coos Bay, will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Skyline Baptist Church, 3451 Liberty Street in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A Celebration of Life will be held for Cerina McPherson, 53, of Coos Bay, on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 11-1 p.m. at the Coos History Museum, 1210 N. Front Street in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In