Charles "Charlie" G. Brown, 85, of Coos Bay, passed away on December 26, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Robert "Bob" E. Saylor, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away on December 29, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Monroe F. Threet, 95, of North Bend died December 26, 2022 in North Bend. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Barbara E. Spear, 97, of North Bend, passed away on December 31, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Jane L. Hanson, 82, of North Bend, passed away on January 1, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Virginia L. Vaughn, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away on December 29, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Karen L. Freemyers, 69, of North Bend, passed away on December 31, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Marjorie Boak, 71, of Bandon, died January 3, 2023 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
