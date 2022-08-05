Janis Lynette Caranchini Cole

May 20, 1949 – July 24, 2022
Janis was the second of 5 Caranchini daughters, Julie & Wayne Webber, Shari & Craig Main, Nancy Hinds - passed of Cancer October 23, 2017 and Susan & Paul Koreiva born to Louis Edmond Caranchini and "Tommie" Mavis O. Thompson.
Her surviving aunts are Barbara Jones and Gayle Gaer; and her numerous cousins, nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews and even great-great nieces/nephews.
Janis married Raymond Larry Vrell had 3 children, Tara Dawn Vrell – September of 73, Thomas Ray Vrell – May of 75 and Joseph Edmond Vrell – April of 76. They later divorced.
Janis met Michael Shannon Cole in 1986, married in 1988 and had just celebrated their 34th anniversary and shared 36 years together.
Janis’ grandchildren are Tyler Jeffory Vrell, Christian Jay Vrell, Kendra Rose Vrell, Dylan Gene Bearden and River Joseph Vrell. Her great grandchildren are Landen Timber Moore and Liam Ryder Moore.
She opted to go home and be on comfort care - hospice was not available and the family followed through with her final wishes...
There were 30 or so family and friends that came through to see her Friday and Saturday. She was so grateful to be home. She was laughing, smiling and claiming it was great and amazing. Once Mike and Tara helped her settle late Saturday night she went on to rest in peace very early Sunday morning.
It is a beautiful thing to witness the acceptance and support that is needed and knowing the strength it took Michael S. Cole that morning. Please keep him and our family and friends in your thoughts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In