Janie Marie Miller

October 6, 1951 – January 20, 2022
Janie Miller was born October 6, 1951, to Robert and Lucille (Matson) Chiene in Coos Bay, Oregon. She spent most of her life in Coos Bay and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1970. Janie passed away January 20, 2022 at her home in North Bend.
Although Janie had no children of her own, at the age of 12 she became the beloved babysitter of five younger cousins, and helped to raise them throughout her high school years. High school was a highlight for Janie as a young member of Marshfield’s girls’ tennis team, forging a lifetime friendship with six of her teammates. In 1967, they won the State Championship followed by their induction into Marshfield’s Hall of Fame in 2009.
In 1970 Janie began an intense study of the Bible and became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses the following year along with her sister, Karen. She married Douglas Miller in 1973 and enjoyed 17 years of marriage sharing their love of backyard gardening and many camping trips to Central Oregon.
Following her husband’s death, Janie began a new career as manager of an RV park in Newberry Springs, California, working hard to help restore the park to its former glory. Four years later she returned to Coos Bay to help care for her father during his last days due to lung cancer. Janie fought many hard battles in her life and was admired by her family and friends for her courage and tenacity the last six years fighting two types of cancer.
Janie was so thankful during her final days for the loving support she received from her family, many friends, congregation, caregivers, and loyal tennis buddies. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, generosity, love for animals and love for the Bible’s message of hope and peace for mankind.
She is survived by her sisters, Cheryl (and John) Benson of Piedmont, CA and Karen (and Jerry) Bowers of Coos Bay; brother, Robert (Chino and Debi) of Lodi, CA; nephews and nieces, Michael Bowers, Kelly Stovall, Kelly Restelli, and Ryan Chiene; great nephews and nieces, Gavin and Jaxson Stovall, Presley, Hana, and Blake Bowers, Ryatt and Jett Restelli; along with her cousins, Lynn Stephens, Linda Goodwin, Connie Clingings, and Debbie Woolsey.
All are welcome to attend a memorial service to be held virtually via Zoom on Saturday, February 12th at 3:00 pm with Loren Leslie, one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, officiating. For login link information, please contact Michael Haynes at 541-435-4945.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses at jw.org/donate, South Coast Hospice or the charity of their choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In