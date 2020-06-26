Janice Ellen Lyon
January 23, 1941 – June 21, 2020
At her request, no services will be held for Janice E. Lyon, 79, of North Bend. The family will host a celebration of her life on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the home of her son. The celebration will showcase some of her beautiful artwork. More details will follow.
Janice was born on January 23, 1941, in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Charles Glen Gulley and Bonita Weed (Keesee) Gulley. She passed away on June 21, 2020 in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Janice attended school in Klamath Falls and received her certificate from the Klamath Beauty School in 1961. She met Frank Lyon in 1961 while he was attending OTI (now known as Oregon Institute of Technology) in Klamath Falls. They were married on July 13, 1963 at the Presbyterian Church in Klamath Falls. Afterwards, they moved back to Frank’s hometown in North Bend and started their family. In 1967 they purchased property adjacent to the family’s old cranberry farm near the Oregon Dunes in Hauser. They built a new access road through the dunes and built a home and raised their family.
Janice was very family oriented and a loving mother. She was a true friend to all she knew. She loved hosting many family and friend events at her home. She enjoyed working in her yard growing beautiful plants and flowers. She loved traveling with her family in their motorhome and exploring the back country on their ATVs. She was very artistic and created beautiful art in many different mediums. She won numerous art awards for her creations.
Janice is survived by her husband, Frank Lyon of North Bend; son, Jeff Lyon and his wife Rachele of North Bend; daughter, Sheri Thompson and her husband Ken of Mulino, Oregon; and grandchildren, Bailey and Brooklyn Lyon and Sydney Thompson. Janice is also survived by her sister, Darlene McIntosh and her husband Jim and family of Oregon City, Oregon; and sister-in-law, Dee Gulley and family of Portland, Oregon.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bonita Gulley; and her brother, Ron Gulley.
