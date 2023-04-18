April 4, 1936 – April 11, 2023
Janet “Jan” Shields, 87, passed away April 11, 2023 of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” of nearly 66 years, September 26, 2022.
A celebration of life honoring both will be held in June. Jan was born in Seward, Nebraska, April 4, 1936, but lived the majority of her life in Coos County and was a graduate of North Bend High School. She married Bob, November 9, 1957 and they went on to have three children, Lisa, David and Joy.
Jan was a proud associate at JC Penney’s for over 30 years. She spent much of her spare time crafting and was also a beloved member of two different pinochle groups. She was hard-headed and sassy, but loved her family and was the best GG to her great grandkids.
Jan is survived by daughter, Lisa Schroeder and her husband, Alan of Coos Bay; son, David and his wife, Sheree of Central Point; grandchildren, Courtney Steed and her husband, Kellan, and Ian Schroeder and his partner, Amanda; great grandchildren, Mira, Maddox, and Luna.
Jan and Bob will rest together at Roseburg National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
