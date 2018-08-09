Aug 7, 1937 - June 15, 2018
Janet (Forseth) Shook passed away peacefully June 15, 2018, surrounded by her family in Eugene, after fighting a long battle with kidney disease.
Janet was born Aug. 7, 1937 in Seattle, Wash., to Norwegian immigrants, Olaf and Bettie (Sandwick) Forseth. She was raised in Ballard and graduated from Ballard High School in 1954. Upon graduation she attended business college in Seattle, Wash. Being an accomplished piano player she played the piano at the Norwegian Dance Hall on weekends where on one Saturday evening she met the love of her life, Paul Shook. They courted and soon married Sept. 15, 1956. She became a stay-at-home wife and mother, while Paul finished his studies at the University of Washington. The family grew to include four children, and Paul's work took them to Aberdeen, Wash., Conner, Mont., and later Coos Bay. After retirement, they moved to their home on the Umpqua River where they spent many happy years together. They were happily married for 62 years.
Janet's family was most important to her, raising her four children she volunteered at the school, was a Girl Scout leader, and was always there for her husband and children. She also was an excellent seamstress making clothes for herself and daughters while also teaching them the craft. Later, she became an expert at needlepoint and her work was beautifully framed and displayed throughout her home. Baking was also a passion of hers, especially her pies. There was always a fresh pie awaiting visitors to her home.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; sons, Mike and Steve; daughters, Kimberlee and William Sweet and Cynthia and Gene Mayo; four grandchildren, Kaley and Matt Goucher, Jordan and Amanda Sweet, Kristin Mayo, and Andrew Mayo; three great-grandchildren, Ethan Goucher, Declan Goucher, and Bandon Sweet; and her brother, Paul and sister-in-law, Linda Forseth.
By Janet's request, there will be no service, but a family get-together in the future to celebrate her life is planned.
