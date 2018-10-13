Feb. 2, 1925 – July 22, 2018
A celebration of life for Janet C. Stocks, 93, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 21, at the North Bend Presbyterian Church, 2238 Pony Creek Road in North Bend.
Janet was born Feb. 2, 1925 in Medford. She passed away July 22, 2018 while under hospice care, following a long illness.
Janet attended a one-room school on Lake Creek for her elementary schools years. In 1942, she graduated from Medford High School . After graduation, she attended nurse’s training at Oregon State College and Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland. She completed nurse’s training at the end of World War II and returned to Medford to marry Kenneth M. Stocks in 1946. She nursed in the Medford area while Ken completed his degree in education from Southern Oregon College. In 1952, they moved to the Coos Bay area. She nursed part-time while raising her family and then worked as a school nurse in the Coos Bay School District until retirement.
Janet enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, visiting the beach and gardening. She left an enduring legacy of love-for-family, community service, and social responsibility for her family. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Coos Bay, a volunteer for Red Cross blood drives, P.E.O. and the SMART Reading Program. She also donated to several community causes that reflected her interest in music, history and providing food for those in need. Her life touched many lives in the Bay area with her sense of humor, concern for others, and caring heart.
She is survived by her three children, Tom and Katie of Eugene, Mike and Sydney of Portland, and Karen Hale and Mike of Keno. “Grammy” will also be missed by her five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ken; and her sister, Gwen Campbell.
Donations in her memory may be made the South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Rd., Coos Bay, OR 97420, Coos Bay Food Cupboard, 400 Highland Ave. Coos Bay, OR 97420, or P.E.O. Scholarship Fund, Chapter FM, c/o Myrle Ellingsen, 2485 Liberty, North Bend, OR 97459.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
