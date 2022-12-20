January 19, 1942 – December 14, 2022
Janet Alice (Metcalf) Simpson of Coos Bay passed away on December 14, 2022 at the age of 80.
Janet was born on January 19, 1942 at Keizer Hospital in North Bend, Oregon to Lewis and Grace (Beebe) Metcalf. On June 27, 1958 she married Carl “Baldy” Simpson. They were married for 62 years at the time of his passing in October, 2020. They had 3 children – Lewis Simpson, Lisa (Simpson) Hermann and Lonnie Simpson.
Over the years, she was a stay at home mom, providing day care for several children. She then worked as a receptionist for the Coquille Indian Tribe’s administration office in North Bend, from which she retired. Being a tribal member, Janet was very involved with many elders’ events, tribal activities and was on the tribe’s KRA Board until her health prevented her from continuing.
Janet was a talented beader and over the years sold many jewelry items at craft fairs and The Mill Casino gift shop. She was a member of the Fairview Grange, Coquille Eagles, bowling leagues in Coquille and loved playing bingo and camping. After retirement, she and Baldy liked going to the casinos.
We will miss her quick wit but have many memories to cherish. Family get-togethers and grandchildren’s school activities/sports were very important to her.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl “Baldy” Simpson; son, Lonnie Simpson (2022); and many other important family members. She is survived by son, Lewis (& Trudy) Simpson of Coos Bay; daughter, Lisa (& Dan) Hermann of Coquille; sister, Janice Simpson of Coos Bay; and brothers, Edward (& Jane) Metcalf of Coos Bay and William (& Linda) Metcalf of Astoria; 9 grandchildren, Josh, Jennifer, Amy, Jackie, Andrew, Jessica, Alisha, Katie and Alyson; and 12 great grandchildren, Keisha, Bella, Lucas, Hallie, Keeli, Gavin, Charlotte, Paisley, Curtis, Felicity, Isabelle and Kaliah (with one more on the way).
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 2:00 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Directly following, family and friends are invited to a potluck at the Coquille Indian Tribe’s Plankhouse on the Kilkich reservation (off Cape Arago Highway) to come visit and share stories.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
