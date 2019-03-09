1934 - 2019
Services will be held for Janet A. Nichols at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service in Salem, followed by interment at Belcrest Memorial Park. Janet, a beloved mother and friend, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, after a short but fierce battle with cancer.
In 1934, She was born in Seattle, Wash., where she spent most of her youth, and met her love, Richard Nichols in 1953. They married in 1955 and after several moves, settled in Coos Bay, where they happily raised their four children for 33 years. In 2006, they moved to Albany, where she spent the remainder of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 2015.
Janet is survived by her four children, Mark Nichols and Crystal of Los Gatos, Calif., Delise Rose and Randy of Sweet Home, Matthew and Dena Nichols of Louisville, Colo., and Janell Nichols of Vancouver, Wash.; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, all of whom she cherished and was immensely proud of.
Janet spent most of her adult life devoted to raising her children, sewing, crafting and card making, which she continued into retirement along with traveling and RV’ing. There wasn’t a stranger she didn’t befriend or a person she met who wasn’t immediately drawn in by her quick wit and beautiful smile. She will be greatly missed by any and all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
