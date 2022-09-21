November 17, 1937 – August 19, 2022
Jane Marie Frye Foust passed away in Baker City, Oregon on August 19, 2022 after a short illness. She was comforted by her son, Jay.
Jane was born November 17, 1937 in North Bend, Oregon and was welcomed home by Ernest L. and Alice (Dick) Frye. She was an active North Bend High School student. There she made friendships that lasted her lifetime. She graduated in 1956. She attended the U of O 1956-57 and became a staunch, unapologetic forever Duck fan. She transferred to SOC (now SOU), where she met and married John B. (Owens) Foust. Their firstborn was daughter, Julie (Kanealii), now of Wailua, Hawaii; followed by son, Jay Owens Foust, now of Baker City, Oregon; and daughter, Jennifer (Kia) now of Orlando, Florida. Her marriage ended in 1969 and she took on the role of single parent.
She used her secretarial and managerial skills as assistant to Angus Bowmer at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and at the Eugene School District 4J, Kaanapali Alii resort in Lahaina, Hawaii, Hilton Hotels Las Vegas and Clark County, Las Vegas. She retired to Redmond, Oregon.
Later in life she researched her birth family. Her mother, Zella Mauney, was no longer living but Jane located several Mauney cousins and developed a relationship with them.
She is survived by her children and her brother, John Jay Frye of Bend; her grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter.
