Jane Louise Hanson

July 2, 1940 – January 1, 2023
On Sunday, January 1, 2023, loving grandmother, aunt, parent, sister and friend, Jane Hanson, passed away in Coos Bay at age 82. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Coos History Museum, 1210 N. Front Street in Coos Bay. A private urnside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum in Coos Bay.
Jane was born on July 2, 1940 in North Bend, Oregon to Al and Anna Mae Evenson. She graduated from North Bend High School, class of 1958. She spent her professional career working in the timber industry, with the majority of her time at Menasha Timber Company.
Jane is survived by her son, Mark Hanson of Portland, OR; daughter, Karen Wonnenberg of El Dorado Hills, CA; grandchildren, Alex Hanson, Holli Hanson, Ellen Meaden and Amanda Meaden; and sisters, Sally Russell, DeAnne Washburn and Cheryl Westgaard.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Contributions may be made in Jane’s honor to the Mingus Park Pool; the pool she swam at every day. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
