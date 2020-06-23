Jane Alsworth
April 8, 1945 - June 11, 2020
Jane Alsworth Trimmer of Henrico, widow of Thomas N. Trimmer, passed away on June 11, 2020. The first child of Mary Grumbling and Donald N. Alsworth, Sr., Jane was born April 8, 1945. She entered this world in Elkhart, IN weighing 3lbs. Jane was tiny and determined. She lived in San Antonio, TX, Slidell, LA, and eventually moved with her family to Coos Bay, OR. Jane was awarded a scholarship, and graduated with an Associates degree from SWOCC. She also worked as a receptionist at McAuley hospital where she met her future husband Tom, an injured sailor. A cross-country bus ride in 1965 took her to VA where she lived the rest of her life. Her career working for Henrico Co. schools included administrative positions in the Dept. of Library and Music, Media Services, and as the secretary of Ward Elementary school. Jane’s hands were never idle, and her heart was always faithful. She was a member of Montrose Baptist, and then Four Mile Creek Baptist churches. She loved singing in the choir and performing with the handbell ensemble. Jane volunteered in summers with VBS, youth retreats, and mission trips. Jane loved her family, doted on her 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. In her words “They are my blessing!”
Jane was preceded in death by her brother Donald N. Alsworth, Jr, her mother Mary Grumbling, her father Donald N. Alsworth, Sr., niece Sharon Leigh, niece Jennifer Turman, and nephew J.D. McNutt. Jane is survived by her daughter Shane Duke (Patrick), son Travis W. Trimmer (Misty), grandchildren Amber Laughlin (Ian), Erin Marino (Robert), Joshua Duke, Hunter Cooper, James Trimmer, Madelyn Trimmer, great-grandchildren Alex Laughlin, Cayden Marino, Liam Goggin, and Emmie Marino. Jane is further survived by her brother Michael Alsworth (Melody), sisters Bonnie Turman (Russ), Rebecca McNutt, Wendy Goins (John), and numerous relatives in Oregon, Washington, Texas, Alaska and Virginia.
The family will receive friends and family for visitation June 27th, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27th at 4pm at Bennett Funeral Home – 8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville.
