Butch Harrison- 54, of Reedsport, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at home. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Valerie Kramer- 89, of Reedsport, passed away Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 in Florence. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Jeanne Bennett- 90, of Reedsport, passed away Jan. 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In