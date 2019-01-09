Try 1 month for 99¢

Butch Harrison- 54, of Reedsport, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at home. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.

Valerie Kramer- 89, of Reedsport, passed away Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 in Florence. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.

Jeanne Bennett- 90, of Reedsport, passed away Jan. 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.

