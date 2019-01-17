Jan. 17 2019 Moore Funeral

Try 1 month for 99¢
Danny Lee Moore, 57, of North Bend passed away Jan. 13, 2019 in Coos Bay. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date with family and friends. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

