Jan. 17 2019 Moore Funeral

Danny Lee Moore, 57, of North Bend passed away Jan. 13, 2019 in Coos Bay. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date with family and friends. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Danny Lee Moore, 57, of North Bend passed away Jan. 13, 2019 in Coos Bay. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date with family and friends. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In