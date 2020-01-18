Saturday, January 18th
Archie Dean Rackleff Jr. - 95, A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m., today, Saturday, Jan. 18 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Saturday, February 1st
Patricia "Pat" Kimbrel - 84, of North Bend, A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
