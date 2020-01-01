Friday, January 3rd, 2020
Shirley Mitchell – 91 of Coos Bay. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Saturday, January 11th, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Anita J. Coppock - 83 of North Bend, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at Coos Bay. memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on January 11, 2020 at Cape Arago Park, southern viewing point, afterwards there will be a celebration of life for Anita at the Mill Casino upper level Plank House from noon until 2:00 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In