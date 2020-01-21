Thursday, Jan. 23
Wayne Thomas Crowder - 70, of Coos Bay- passed away January 18, 2020 in Coos Bay. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Thursday, January 23 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 400 Highland Avenue in Coos Bay. An urnside committal will be held at 11 am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Dora Cemetery, off of Sitkum Lane. A reception will follow from 2:00- 4:00 pm at the Crowder family residence in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
