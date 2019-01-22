Wednesday, Jan. 23
Wilma L. Ostrom, graveside service, 1:30 p.m., at Reedsport Masonic Cemetery.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Albert T. “Al” Schaefers, memorial Mass, at 11 a.m., at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in North Bend.
