Wednesday, Jan. 23

Wilma L. Ostrom, graveside service, 1:30 p.m., at Reedsport Masonic Cemetery. 

Thursday, Jan. 24

Albert T. “Al” Schaefers, memorial Mass, at 11 a.m., at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in North Bend.

