Thursday, Jan. 3
James "Tiny" Walker, celebration of life, 1 p.m., at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay
Friday, Jan. 4
Josephine Anderson, public visitation, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the Charleston Community Church, 90402 Metcalf Drive in Charleston. An interment will follow the service at 3:30 p.m., at Ocean View Memory Gardens, 1525 Ocean Boulevard in Coos Bay.
Saturday, Jan. 5
Harry P. Why, celebration of life memorial Mass, 10:30 a.m., at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St. in North Bend.
Gertrude Lowden, celebration of life, 12:30 p.m., at Hauser Community Church, 69411 Wildwood Drive in Hauser.
Bradley Gene Crenshaw Jr., memorial service, noon, at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay.
