Friday, January 10, 2020
Ramona Matthews - 58, of North Bend, A gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue, 541-756-0440.
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Joshua James Neumann - 31, of Coquille, A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Coquille Community Center, 115 N. Birch Street in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
