{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, January 10, 2020

Ramona Matthews - 58, of North Bend, A gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue, 541-756-0440.

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Joshua James Neumann - 31, of Coquille, A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Coquille Community Center, 115 N. Birch Street in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

 

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments