Saturday, February 1, 2020

Barbara L. Shore - 87, of Reedsport, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church in Reedsport. A reception will be held immediately afterwards in the church social hall. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Jim Seeley – 77, of Bandon, A celebration of Jim’s life will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.

