Saturday, February 1, 2020
Barbara L. Shore - 87, of Reedsport, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church in Reedsport. A reception will be held immediately afterwards in the church social hall. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Jim Seeley – 77, of Bandon, A celebration of Jim’s life will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In