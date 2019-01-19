Try 1 month for 99¢

Saturday, Jan. 19

Barbara J. Tarbox, celebration of life gathering, 12 p.m., at 2910 Twig Terrace in Coos Bay.

Kayla Goodrich, celebration of life, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the North Bend Church of Christ, 2761 Broadway Ave. 

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Janice M. Webb, service of Thanksgiving of life, 2 p.m., at Emmanuel Episcopal Church 400 Highland Ave. in Coos Bay.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Robert "Bob" Blackman, memorial service, 1 p.m., Harbor Baptist Church, Seventh and Broadway, Winchester Bay.

Pamela F. Johnstone, celebration of life, 1 p.m., at Reedsport Church of God, 2191 Birch Ave. in Reedsport.

Funerals
