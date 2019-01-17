Saturday, Jan. 19
Jeanne Bennett, memorial service, 11 a.m., at Dunes Memorial Chapel in Reedsport. A burial and graveside service will follow at the Reedsport Masonic Cemetery. After the buriel will be a reception at Bedrocks Pizzeria Chowder House and Grill in Reedsport. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
Phyllis Jean Shea, celebration of life, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Bay Area Labor Center, 3427 Ash St. in North Bend.
Helen Harriett Denison, memorial service, 2 p.m., at Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd. in Coos Bay.
Barbara J. Tarbox, celebration of life gathering, 12 p.m., at 2910 Twig Terrace in Coos Bay.
Kayla Goodrich, celebration of life, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the North Bend Church of Christ, 2761 Broadway Ave.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Janice M. Webb, service of Thanksgiving of life, 2 p.m., at Emmanuel Episcopal Church 400 Highland Ave. in Coos Bay.
