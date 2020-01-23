THURSDAY, JAN. 23, 2020
Wayne Thomas Crowder - 70, of Coos Bay- passed away January 18, 2020 in Coos Bay. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Thursday, Jan. 23, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 400 Highland Ave. in Coos Bay. An urnside committal will be held at 11 am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Dora Cemetery, off of Sitkum Lane. A reception will follow from 2-4 p.m. at the Crowder family residence in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
MONDAY, JAN. 27, 2020
Gerald “Jake” Schrag - 73, of Coos Bay, A funeral service will be held at noon, Monday, Jan. 27, at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay. A graveside committal will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
