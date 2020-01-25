Saturday, Jan. 25
Wayne Thomas Crowder - 70, of Coos Bay, an urnside committal will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Dora Cemetery, off of Sitkum Lane. A reception will follow from 2-4 p.m. at the Crowder family residence in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Saturday, Feb. 1
Patricia "Pat" Kimbrel - 84, of North Bend, a Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Charles M. Forbess - 80, of North Bend, A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
