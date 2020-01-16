Saturday, January 18
Archie Dean Rackleff Jr. - 95, A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Friday, January 24
Jacquelyn J. Cone - 84, of North Bend, A public visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Saturday, January 25
Jacquelyn J. Cone - 84, of North Bend, funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the North Bend First Presbyterian Church, 2238 Pony Creek Road. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Saturday, February 1
Patricia "Pat" Kimbrel - 84, of North Bend, A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
