Jan 19, 2019 Funeral announcment

Updated: January 19, 2019 @ 8:40 am
Brown
Saturday, Jan. 26
Donnie Brown, celebration of life, from 12 to 3 p.m., at the ILWU Hall, 2064 Sheridan Ave. in North Bend.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death.
