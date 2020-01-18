John B. Hepburn - 54, of North Bend, passed away on Jan. 13, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Mark Phillips - 66, of Keizer, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020 in Oregon City. A Celebration of his life will be held at at 2:00 p.m.Harmony United Methodist Church in Coos Bay, OR on Saturday, January 25.
Kathleen M. Edwards - 71, of North Bend passed away January 15, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Douglas E. Fields - 73, of Lebanon, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away January 7, 2020 in Lebanon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
James E. Miller - 86, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at home. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Paul Sause - 97 of Florence passed away January 16th. At his request private cremational rites were held through Burns's Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home.
