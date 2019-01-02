Melvyn "Mel the roofer" McCreery- 84, longtime Coos Bay resident, passed away Dec. 25, 2018.
Peggy Sue Railey- 55, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 28, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Patricia D. Ridenour- 68, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 30, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Geraldine W. Karch- 89, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 30, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, 541-269-2851.
Donnie R. Brown- 82, of North Bend, passed away Dec. 28, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
