Melvyn "Mel the roofer" McCreery- 84, longtime Coos Bay resident, passed away Dec. 25, 2018.

Peggy Sue Railey- 55, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 28, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Patricia D. Ridenour- 68, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 30, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Geraldine W. Karch- 89, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 30, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, 541-269-2851.

Donnie R. Brown- 82, of North Bend, passed away Dec. 28, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

