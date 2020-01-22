{{featured_button_text}}

George L. McPherson - 88, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 13, 2020, at Coos Bay.  Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.

Sandy Thomson - 72, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 13 2020, at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Nicholas E. Verady - 55, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 16, 2020, at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Connie June O’Bryan - 72, of Coquille, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, at Coquille.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Christine Castillo Rickman - 72, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

James Allen Cooper - 62, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Giselle Durar - 93, of Coos Bay died Jan. 19, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Richard D. Hanen - 98, of Coos Bay died Jan. 21, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Charles M. Forbess - 80, of North Bend, passed away on Jan. 21, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

