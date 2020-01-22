George L. McPherson - 88, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 13, 2020, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
Sandy Thomson - 72, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 13 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Nicholas E. Verady - 55, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 16, 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Connie June O’Bryan - 72, of Coquille, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, at Coquille. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Christine Castillo Rickman - 72, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
James Allen Cooper - 62, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Giselle Durar - 93, of Coos Bay died Jan. 19, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Richard D. Hanen - 98, of Coos Bay died Jan. 21, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Charles M. Forbess - 80, of North Bend, passed away on Jan. 21, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
