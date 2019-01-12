Try 1 month for 99¢

Lindy W. Lowman- 61, of Powers, passed away Jan. 8, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care ofpending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Halford Gouldhawke- 97, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 07, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Charlotte J. Maze- 88, of North Bend, passed away Jan. 10, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Mary McHaney- 88, of Coquille, died Jan. 8, 2019 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.

Tags

Load comments