Jacquelyn J. Cone - 84, of North Bend, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Richard Knablin - 80, of North Bend, passed away Jan. 8, 2020, at North Bend. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Susan W. Watkins, 80 of North Bend, passed away Jan. 6, 2020, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
Thomas P. Borton, 59, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 8, 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
