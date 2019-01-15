Roy L. Pippin- 95, of Reedsport, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Mark W. Lichtenfeld- 65, of Scottsburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Wilma L. Ostrom- of Reedsport passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Bellflower, Calif. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Kayla Goodrich, 30, of North Bend, passed away Jan. 10, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Jesse Pullen, 34, of Coos Bay, died Jan. 12, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
