Emeline G. McNutt- 97, of Hillsboro, passed away Jan. 21, 2019. Arrangements are planned with Springer and Son Aloha Funeral Home.
Marjorie Hoffman- 89, of North Bend, formerly of Myrtle Point, died Jan. 23, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Eric S. Woodworth- 39, of North Bend, passed away Jan. 23, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Stephen H. Wilkins II- 71, of Bandon, passed away Jan. 24, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Rena Victor Saxhold- 86, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 24, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
