Valerie Kramer- 89, of Reedsport, passed away Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 in Florence. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Jeanne Bennett- 90, of Reedsport, passed away Jan. 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Melvin L. Lesher- 81, of North Bend, passed away Jan. 6, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Georgia Ruth Blanchard- 71, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 1, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Carl Brown- 85, of Myrtle Point, died Jan. 5, 2019 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Arley L. Rooke- 85, of Coos Bay died Jan. 7, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Lewis “Louie” W. Warnock- 73, of Coos Bay died Jan. 5, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
