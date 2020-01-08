Joshua James Neumann - 31, of Coquille, passed away Dec. 28, 2019 in Coos Bay. A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Coquille Community Center, 115 N. Birch Street in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Angela L. Longacre - 40, of North Bend, passed away Jan. 1, 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Trek S. Higginbotham - 48 of North Bend, passed away Jan. 2, 2020, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
Daniel W. Fowers, - 74, of Charleston, passed away Dec. 29, 2019, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Ardyce Herrera - 85, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 3, 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Daniel S. Jacobsen - 78, of Reedsport, passed away Jan. 4, 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Don E. Ure - 103, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
James A. Seiwald - 93, of North Bend, passed away Jan. 5, 2020 in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
Donald E. Wright - 51, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 31, 2019, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
