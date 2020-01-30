Alma Strain - 92, born Feb. 7, 1928, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 23, 2020 in Longview, Wash. She is survived by 6 children; 16 grandchildren; and 48 great-grandchildren. A celebration of will be held for her at 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the power squadron building in Charleston, Ore.
To plant a tree in memory of s Jan. 30 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In